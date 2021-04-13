ADDS RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT FILE — In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) stretches but cannot catch a pass in front of New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots terminated Edelman's contract with a failed physical designation Monday, April 12, 2021, according to the NFL's transaction wire. Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)