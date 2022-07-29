FILE -New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) celebrates a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, on Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. Godchaux says he’s humbled after signing a two-year, $20.8 million contract extension. But he says he’s motivated to help the Patriots improve on a run defense that again ranked near the bottom of the league in 2021.(AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)