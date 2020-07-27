FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have trimmed their roster to the NFL-mandated 80 players ahead of the start of training camp.
New England released nine players Sunday: quarterbacks J'Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke, receivers Will Hastings, Sean Riley and Isaiah Zuber, defensive backs Malik Gant and Adarius Pickett, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and defensive lineman Courtney Wallace.
Hastings, Lewerke, Riley, Smith, Tezino, Wallace and Zuber were signed as undrafted rookie free agents in May.
Rookies are set to report to camp on Monday. Veterans are scheduled to arrive at the team facility on Tuesday.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.