FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have signed defensive lineman Christian Barmore to a rookie contract and have now reached deals with their entire 2021 draft class.
Barmore's agent, Klutch Sports' Nicole Lynn, posted a photo of him signing the new contract on Twitter on Wednesday.
A second-round pick out of Alabama, New England is hoping the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Barmore can be a key cog in helping it revamp a run defense that allowed 2,103 yards last season, which ranked 26th in the NFL.
Barmore had a team-high eight sacks for the Crimson Tide in 2020 and earned defensive MVP honors in Alabama's national championship win over Ohio State.
He joins a defensive line that includes fellow rookie Ronnie Perkins, veterans Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise, and free-agent additions Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson and Montravius Adams.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.