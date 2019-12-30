Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Rain. Some sleet may mix in early. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Some sleet may mix in early. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.