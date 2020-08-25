FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk follows through on a successful field goal attempt in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots have re-signed veteran Folk, giving rookie and 2020 fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser some competition for the job (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)