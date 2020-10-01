FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lands on the turf after he was sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler, right rear, in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. In three previous meetings with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, the Patriots defense has had its most success when it's been able to force turnovers and get pressure on him. But that's easier said than done against a quarterback who has yet commit a turnover this season and is completing a career-high 68% of his passes.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)