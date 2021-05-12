FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, New England Patriots running back James White (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. For James White, the upcoming 2021 NFL season is all about starting fresh, both on and off the field. It was just this past September that the veteran Patriots running back was blindsided hours before New England’s second game of the season with news of a horrific car accident in Florida that killed his father and critically injured his mother. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)