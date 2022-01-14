FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates in front of fans in Foxborough, Mass., after a touchdown by tight end Dawson Knox during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The Bills beat the Patriots 33-21. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots dominated the Buffalo Bills from 2000 to 2019, it was difficult to dub it a rivalry. The tables finally seem to be turning in the AFC East, with Buffalo having won three of four and consecutive division titles, in preparing to host New England in a wild-card playoff on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)