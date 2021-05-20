FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots signed running back and fourth-round draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson on Wednesday.
Stevenson, out of Oklahoma, is the fifth member of the Patriots' 2021 draft class to sign. He joins linebacker Cameron McGrone (fifth round), safety Joshuah Bledsoe (sixth round) offensive lineman Will Sherman (sixth round) and receiver Tre' Nixon (seventh round).
The 23-year-old Stevenson played in 19 games over two seasons for the Sooners, rushing for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He joins a group of running backs that includes Damien Harris, Sony Michel and James White.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL FBN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.