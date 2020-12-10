FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speak before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta, in this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, file photo. Less than two years ago, McVay became the youngest head coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl. The big game was played in his hometown, and the Los Angeles Rams' opponents were led by one of his coaching idols. Set up for the best day in an up-and-coming football coach's life, it turned into the absolute worst, thanks to Belichick and the Patriots. McVay and the many remaining Rams (8-4) get their first chance at a measure of atonement when they host Belichick’s Patriots (6-6) on Thursday night, Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)