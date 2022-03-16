FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots have opened the unofficial start of free agency by bringing back veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and safety Devin McCourty. Hoyer's agency said via Twitter Monday, March 14, 2022, that he has agreed to a two-year deal to continue his third stint in New England. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)