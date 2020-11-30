Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 57F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.