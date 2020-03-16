FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty's contract Sunday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCourty was set to become an unrestricted free agent.
The 32-year-old McCourty has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion is eighth in team history with 26 interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.