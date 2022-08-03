FILE - New England Patriots' Richard Seymour (93) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29 to win Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 1, 2004, in Houston. Seymour's winning start in New England is a good starting point for how the defensive lineman ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in three of Seymour's first four seasons. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)