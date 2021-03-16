FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon looks on before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore. A person familiar with the deal says the New England Patriots have agreed to sign edge rusher Judon to a four-year, $56 million deal for the former Ravens standout who totaled 15 1/2 sacks in earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)