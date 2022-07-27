FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Whatever the Patriots offense looks like in the aftermath of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' departure, Bill Belichick says Mac Jones will have a role in molding it. The Patriots' veterans reported to training camp Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and the second-year quarterback's teammates say they already see him showing more personality.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)