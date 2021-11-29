FILE - Tampa Bay Rays' Michael Wacha pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Oct. 3, 2021, in New York. The Boston Red Sox have signed Wacha to a $7 million, one-year deal, adding the right-hander to an already thin rotation that lost Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency, the team announced Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)