FILE - Boston Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke watches from the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. Roenicke was told Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 he will not return as manager of the Red Sox, ending a one-year, shotgun stopgap on the final day of a pandemic-shortened season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AL East. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, file)