FILE - This March 30, 2018, file photo shows Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Red Sox in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Red Sox have parted ways with Dombrowski. Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg made the announcement Sunday night, Sept. 8, 2019, shortly after the New York Yankees beat Boston 10-5. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)