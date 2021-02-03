FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Enrique Hernandez throws to first after forcing out Houston Astros' Michael Brantley at second base during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Red Sox took another big step in moving on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 when they officially announced the signing of Enrique Kiké Hernández to a two-year contract, which media reports said will pay him $14 million. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)