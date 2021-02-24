FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 file photo, Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez plays against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston. The Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez says he was caught off guard leading up the pandemic shortened season, which threw off his regimen as he waited to see if there would even be baseball. But he isn’t going to make excuses for his worst hitting season as a major leaguer in 2020 .He’s vowed not to let it happen again this season and says he’s back to his normal routine as he enters spring training. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)