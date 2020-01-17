FILE - In this April 30, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts smiles as he crosses home plate on his solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Aaron Brooks in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Betts and the Red Sox agreed Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, to a $27 million contract, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)