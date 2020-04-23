FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, then-Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks during the Major League Baseball winter meetings in San Diego. The Boston Red Sox were stripped of their second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft by Major League Baseball for breaking video rules in 2018 and former manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his conduct as bench coach with the Houston Astros the previous year. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced his decision Wednesday, April 22, 2020, concluding Red Sox replay system operator J.T. Watkins used in-game video to revise sign sequences provided to players. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)