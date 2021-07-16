SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sale pitched in a game for the first time since Tommy John surgery in March 2020, throwing three scoreless innings Thursday for the FCL Red Sox at the FCL Orioles Orange.
The 32-year-old left-hander allowed four hits and struck out five.
Sale had surgery on March 30, 2020 — his 31st birthday — with Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Sale has a $30 million salary this year and next, and $27.5 million each in 2023 and 2024 as part of a $160 million, six-year contract that includes $10 million each season deferred for 15 years.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.