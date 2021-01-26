FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, New York Yankees' Adam Ottavino delivers a pitch during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Tampa, Fla. The Yankees made a rare trade with the rival Boston Red Sox, sending struggling reliever Ottavino to Boston along with minor league right-hander Frank German for a player to be named or cash. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)