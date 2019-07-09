Stoneham Top News

Rep. Mike Day wins third-term on Beacon Hill

  • By PATRICK BLAIS
  • 0

STONEHAM, MA - State Representative Michael Day (D-Stoneham) easily fended off his third election challenge from Stoneham Selectman Caroline Colarusso during state elections on Tuesday.

PERAC report for 2017 brings some big smiles

  • By JIM HAGGERTY
  • 0

STONEHAM - The 2017 Annual Report from the Public Employee Retirement System (PERAC) shows some good results from the past year for the town of Stoneham and some hopeful words from its Executive Director Joseph Connarton and commission members.

A landmark is born: The roots of the Montvale Plaza

  • By Marleen Cirolli Special to the Stoneham Independent
  • 0

Much has been written about the iconic Montvale Plaza, and its impending sale. I would like to refresh, or introduce, to all interested, the origins of the Montvale Plaza and the glorious reputation it earned as being one of the first function halls of its kind to offer an elegant and fairy …

TA Younger floats consolidation of facilities' departments

  • By PATRICK BLAIS
  • 0

STONEHAM - Pitching an initiative he successfully implemented during his previous role as Swamspcott's CEO, Town Administrator Thomas Younger proposed a potential merger of the municipal and school system's facilities departments into a single entity.