STONEHAM - With local merchants facing unprecedented financial pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related emergency business closures, local citizens are being asked to consider ordering takeout from local restaurants to lessen that blow.
According to Stoneham Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Megan Day, those looking to perform an act of kindness or otherwise respond in a positive way to the novel coronavirus emergency should consider buying a meal locally.
With all "non-essential" businesses shuttered across the state, Stoneham's restaurant owners are hardly the only commercial enterprises struggling to survive as a series of emergency public health directives put a stranglehold on the state's economy.
However, according to Day, she recommends local citizens support the restaurant community for two reasons. First, that business class, already squeezed by small profit margins and a notoriously high failure rate, has now faced substantial economic activity restrictions since March 17.
But more important to the local business advocate is her belief that Stonehamites can both support the local economy and limit the further person-to-person spread of COVID-19 by using "social-distancing approved" curbside pickup and food delivery options.
By contrast, she argues, absent retailers and professional service establishment owners who have moved to an Internet-based sales model, most other types of business require a consumers to either gather together in groups or travel about in public places.
"Honestly, I feel like the more people who stay in place, the less time this will drag on," remarked
Day, whose non-profit organization is now trying to help area merchants survive by linking them up with financial grants and assistance from state and federal agencies. "But I think any business that has delivery is offering a safe way for people to support local businesses."
Recently, the local Chamber of Commerce compiled a convenient list of all local restaurants that are trying to keep their doors open by reverting exclusively to the take-out and delivery models that are sanctioned by the state.
Due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 crisis, the chamber advises residents that the breakdown is based upon the most current information available to them. The full directory follows below:
Take-out
• 9 Restaurant
10 Main Street
Phone: (781) 279-0399
Kid-friendly pub chain for classic American fare like burgers, wings & salads.
• Aaron's Taco Cart'el
8 Central Street
Phone: 781-435-4118
Delicious, quick, and inexpensive tacos.
• Angelo's Ristorante
237 Main Street
Phone: (781) 279-9035
Classic, white-tablecloth Italian cuisine on one side and a casual, easygoing pizzeria on the other.
• Anthony's Italian Specialties
408 Main Street
Phone: 781-438-9840
Old-fashioned, no-frills counter serve known for jumbo Italian-style submarine sandwiches.
• Bacci's Restaurant
316 Main Street
Phone: 781-438-9200
Casual neighborhood parlor serving pizza & Italian mains along with specialty martinis, beer & wine.
• China Moon
170 Main Street
Phone: (781) 303-9965
Opened in 1953, China Moon offers traditional Cantonese, Szechuan, Polynesian food, and Sushi.
• Colarussos Bakery
210 Main Street
Phone: (781) 438-9793
Longtime, family-run bakeshop providing Italian pastries, breads, cookies & cakes.
• Honey Dew Donuts
362 Main Street
Phone: (781) 438-4004
Informal coffee shop serving up coffee drinks, donuts, pastries & breakfast sandwiches.
• J & B Butcher
3 Central Street
Phone: 781.435.0643
Old neighborhood, family-owned, full-service butcher shop.
• Local 438 Grille & Sport
125 Main Street
Phone: (781) 435-0732
Traditional pub and sports bar fare.
Order takeout (curbside pick-up) by phone.
• Stoneham Pizza
232 Main Street
Phone: 781-438-9800
Pizza, fries and sandwiches.
• Subway
200 "B" Main Street
Phone: (781) 325-5406
Lunchtime eatery offering sub sandwiches and salads.
• Taste of Siam
499 Main Street
Phone: (781) 438-4001
Thai eatery with menu of classics like noodles & fried rice.
• Thai Village
418 Main Street
Phone: (781) 435-4374
Authentic Thai cuisine.
• The Daily Scoop
232 Main Street
Phone: (617) 293-6102
Ice cream shop serving Richardson's Ice Cream.
• Three Amigos, Inc.
125 Main Street
Phone: (781) 438-2773
Down-home delicious Mexican dishes.
• Tulip Asian
121 Main Street
Phone: (781) 438-1500
Pan-Asian choices like teppanyaki, sushi & Thai fare.
Delivery and take-out
• Amore Pizza
414 Main Street
Phone: (781) 481-9381
Local pizzeria serving homemade pies, pasta, and Mediterranean dishes, all crafted with fresh ingredients.
• Cap't Loui
101 Main Street
Phone: (781) 435-2145
Offering Cajun & Creole seafood options.
• DeliWorks & Pizzeria
62 Montvale Avenue
Phone: (781) 438-7955
Popular option for specialty pizza, calzones, subs & wrap sandwiches.
• Five Guys Burgers & Fries
67 Main Street
Phone: (781) 438-8002
Fast-food chain with made-to-order burgers, fries & hot dogs, plus free peanuts while you wait.
• Food rEvolution
3 Marble St
Phone: (917) 885-3745
Food forward shared kitchen focused on helping build healthy food startups.
• Gaetano's Ristorante
271 Main Street
Phone: (781) 279-0100
Many pasta dishes & other Italian favorites.
• Hong Kong City
303 Main Street
Phone: (781) 279-0403
Authentic and delicious tasting Chinese and Asian cuisines.
• Java Grind & Grill
125 Main Street
Phone: (781) 572-3078
Quick service American fare for breakfast & lunch with a kid's menu.
• Kushala Sip Coffee House
335 Main Street
Phone: (617) 412-5515
Offering specialty coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches and salads.
• Liberty Bell Stoneham
219 Main Street
Phone: (781) 279-2000
Varied menu that includes seafood, sandwiches & chicken wings.
• Louis Roast Beef & Pizza
125 Main Street
Phone: (781) 572-3125
Pizza and sandwich options.
• Namaste
58 Montvale Ave
Phone: 781-438-9688
Authentic and quality Nepalese and Indian food.
• Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main Street
Phone: 781-435-4002
Family owned quality American comfort food.
• Papa Gino's
190 Main Street
Phone: (781) 438-8422
Standard, family-oriented chain for pizzas, pastas & subs.
• Pignone's Café
319 Main Street
Phone: (781) 279-0131
Family owned and operated breakfast and lunch café.
• Pizza Mia
67 Franklin Street
Phone: (781) 572-3300
Pizza, pasta dishes, sandwiches, salads, subs, burgers, beverages and more.
• Rang Indian Bistro
6 Central Street
Phone: 781-438-8200
Samosas, tikka masala & other Indian specialties.
• Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
475 Main Street
Phone: 781-438-7779
Pizza, sandwiches, seafood and more.
• Sato II Restaurant
147 Main Street
Phone: 781-438-8786
Asian, Chinese, Japanese dishes.
• The Stones Common House and Kitchen
380 Main Street
Phone: (781) 435-1344
Elevated pub fare, clever cocktails & many craft beers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.