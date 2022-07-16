When one thinks of the coastline of Massachusetts, images of quiet, sandy beaches come to mind.
The City of Boston sits right in the middle of the prime real estate of Massachusetts’ coastline, but Boston’s Seaport area is anything but quiet. In recent years, the Seaport has become a vibrant and bustling neighborhood, offering shopping, dining, entertainment and art in one of Boston’s most scenic areas.
The Seaport was not considered a retail destination for the serious shopper until 2018, with the opening of One Seaport.
This two block area offers plenty of retail therapy from stores like L.L. Bean, LuLuLemon and Warby Parker.
Serious shopping can build up a serious appetite, and the Seaport’s large variety of eateries will not disappoint.
From casual, waterfront dining of fresh seafood at The Barking Crab, to contemporary Mexican offerings at The Pink Taco, to the all-American burger and fries at The Shake Shack, the Seaport has it all.
Hot New England temperatures can leave you rather “parched” on a summer afternoon. Luckily, some of Boston’s best spots for cocktails with a view are located in the Seaport area.
The Envoy Hotel’s LookOut Rooftop Bar, Legal Harborside’s 3rd Floor, and Boston’s famous Sky Bar are all located in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood, offering unobstructed views of Boston Harbor while you relax with a tall, cool drink.
For the music lover, The Leader Bank Pavilion, located at 290 Northern Ave., is a circular, outdoor amphitheater that overlooks Boston Harbor. This venue seats 5,000 and features concerts by top recording artists from May to September.
The Seaport also offers other entertaining activities, such as movie theaters, bowling, and law games offered at The Lawn on D.
The Lawn on D is a great spot to hang out and take photos while playing bocce, ping pong, corn hole or swing on the solar powered, lighted swing. Open to the public daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., be advised, no dogs allowed on this “lawn.”
A special event deserves a memorable activity like booking a cruise on The Spirit of Boston.
Docked right in the Seaport near the World Trade Center, The Spirit of Boston offers two and three hour cruises that serve lunch or dinner while offering grand views of the Boston Skyline.
For the free-spirited wanderer in your family, take a leisurely walk on the Boston Harborwalk.
This public walkway spans 43 miles through Boston’s waterfront neighborhoods, including the Seaport, Fort Point, South Boston, Charlestown, and the North End.
While strolling down Harborwalk, you will pass one of Boston’s top art museums, The Institute of Contemporary Art.
This art museum is unlike any other. Filled with a wide variety of contemporary art exhibits, such as visual art, music, film and performances, it will engage the unknown art enthusiast in all who visit.
Art lovers will also enjoy the Seaport’s public displays of seven colorful sculptures by Spanish contemporary artist Okuda San Miguel.
All seven geometric sculptures range from 8 to 12 feet tall, portraying the mythological edge of the animal kingdom to the human world.
These statues can be seen along Seaport Boulevard from Sleeper Street to Pier Four Boulevard.
This summer, experience a different side of the Massachusetts’ seashore.
Fresh air, sunshine and ocean breezes will still remind you that you are on the waterfront, but the food, sounds and sights of this vibrant, seafront neighborhood is unlike any lazy beach day you have ever experienced.
Leave the bathing suits at home, but bring the sunscreen, your appetite, and especially your sense of adventure, while you enjoy a fun filled day (and night) at Boston’s Seaport.
