A recent visit to the South Shore presented the opportunity to explore a Trustees property, hidden off the beaten path, but well worth the detour. The Norris Reservation, located just off of Route 123 in Norwell, is a delightful oasis in an otherwise busy suburban community.
Located along the tidal North River, the land was a gift from the Norris family who acquired parcels along the river in the 1920s with the idea to create a trail system and woodland area for enjoyment. The river works its way to the Atlantic via Marshfield and Scituate, and was a center for shipbuilding and milling during colonial times.
Thanks to the bequest of several neighboring property owners, the reservation is now 129 acres of serenity for the public to enjoy.
There are several trails which provide different distances based on your time. We chose the half mile McMullan loop which passed the millpond; a heron was spying a frog for a midafternoon snack, and was well concealed amongst the purple and green of pickerelweed, not really a weed but rather a native wetland species.
Our trail also took us past some glacial erratics which were small but quite unusual.
The reservation is well maintained and trail signage is abundant. Dog walkers, families, nature observers, and contemplative visitors were all enjoying a cool July afternoon when we visited. The temperature was tolerable under the shade of the pine and oak trees.
We were fortunate to stumble upon an Indian pipe, or Ghost plant, a plant that is completely white and does not rely on photosynthesis for its energy. The plant is found in shaded forests and, according to internet accounts, was a favorite of the poet Emily Dickinson because of its unusual characteristics.
Often labeled as a fungus, the plant instead feeds off of fungus and is really a member of the blueberry family. It is thought that early native peoples used the plant for medicinal purposes to cure infections. However, if you come across this plant, please leave it be.
Boardwalks and trails abound and the reservation has many activities through the year to enjoy, including a reindeer hunt in the winter months. For those interested in letterboxing or geocaching, there are treasures to be found.
There are no restrooms at this location, but Main Street/Route 123 is near many stores and places to stop if needed. Lunch nearby at Cheever Tavern is an option, named after author John Cheever, who is buried in the cemetery next door.
Should your travels take you south, or if you are looking for a nice afternoon out, add Norris Reservation to your list. https://thetrustees.org/place/norris-reservation/
