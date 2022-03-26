TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury’s interim Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan announced in a district newsletter that Wynn Middle School assistant principal Andrew Long was selected as the new Tewksbury Memorial High School principal. Long will remain at the Wynn and transition to TMHS on July 1, 2022.
Long said, “I want to thank the district administration, TMHS staff, parents and students and all who took part in the hiring process for the position of Principal at Tewksbury Memorial High School. I am humbled and honored to have been selected as their new principal and will continue to learn, work hard and communicate with all stakeholders to keep TMHS the best school it can be.”
The first round of interviews was conducted with eight candidates, and four candidates were selected by the committee to move on to the next round. Long was chosen as one of two finalists following both rounds of interviews. The search committee consisted of 11 participants; one School Committee member, three administrators, one principal, one assistant principal, one teacher, three parents, and one TMHS student.
Long served as the assistant principal at Tewksbury’s Wynn Middle School since 2012.
Long said, “Having been in the district for the past 10 years, I am lucky to already know many of the students, families and staff members and will continue to be an advocate for them.”
Long went on to say, “I also wanted to thank all of the staff members, students and families of John W. Wynn Middle School, especially the main office staff and Principal John Weir, for their support, friendship and the learning we experienced over the years to make me a better person and educator.”
According to the announcement, Theriault-Regan said, “Mr. Long has a proven strength in building good relationships with families, students, staff, and community members to support the best learning experience for all.”
The announcement indicated that TMHS students, staff, and families would have an opportunity to meet with Long sometime in the spring.
Long said, “I am excited to begin the next chapter of my career working for the students, families and staff of TMHS.”
