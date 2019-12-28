TEWKSBURY — It is a gift for the holidays that residents could not wait to open. Pinnacle Street, which has been closed for eight months, is finally back in business. The bridge, which passes over Meadow Brook, had become unstable, with pavement collapsing and footings sinking. Efforts by the town to get it repaired and reopened quickly were complicated by the permitting and compliance requirements of various state regulatory agencies, and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The bridge has been closed since April 12 and has been a considerable headache for residents who live along Pinnacle Street between Lancaster Drive and the Andover line.
As previously reported in the Town Crier, the soils around the pipes had been washing away, and the construction of the culvert, which is described as a block headwall, was not structurally sound any longer.
According to DPW Superintendent Brian Gilbert, “The culvert is over 30 years old and, like many locations in town, just succumbed to the rise and fall of water.”
The water was pulling out fine material as it permeated the headwall, causing structural weakness. The pipes rusted right at the level where the water sits as well and then started caving. The DPW put plates across the road, but even that was not sufficient. A portion of the town was cut off for the duration of the work, but traffic was rerouted through Andover using Bellevue and Osgood Roads.
Unfortunately, with an infrastructure change of that nature, the fix was long and complicated. Meadow Brook feeds Strongwater Brook which in turn meets up with the Shawsheen River, and as such is ecologically sensitive. Extensive permitting was required including the Tewksbury Conservation Commission, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The town had to wait for MassDEP to respond to its design, issue comments and changes, and then come back with additional requirements. However, once the green light was given, the town’s contractor, MDR, worked around the clock to get the work done.
According to Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman, the only real issues the project had at that point was the rain and snow melt.
“Initially the contractor had three pumps working to bypass the brook around the work area. The rain over the weekend (Dec. 13 to Dec. 15) coupled with the snow melt caused the brook to rise,” said Hardiman.
The contractor had to bring in more pumps, 10 in all, to handle the additional flow and had to wait until the flow was under control before continuing.
A notice issued by the town on Friday, Dec. 20 stated the roadway had been re-opened to the public. Additional work will be performed in the spring, including complete resurfacing of the road to ensure a smooth riding surface and completion of the embankment stabilization.
