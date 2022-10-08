TEWKSBURY — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Town of Tewksbury convened its October special Town Meeting at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School. The body took up three articles to address the regulation, zoning, and taxation of retail marijuana.
Article 8 addresses retail marijuana establishments. After being separated from the proposed zoning bylaw which was passed at spring Town Meeting, town staff and community members worked to survey residents and develop a proposal to ensure Tewksbury’s readiness to accommodate the growing retail marijuana industry.
The article places limits on the number of Select Board licenses available to retailers, capping licenses at 20 percent of the number of town off-premises liquor licenses. The article also sets general compliance requirements for marijuana retailers, including maintaining a host community agreement, adhering to all state and local laws, and engaging in patron age identification. The article places licensing power with the Select Board.
Resident Patrick Nichols asked when the article would become “effective law.” Town Counsel Kevin Feeley said that regulations would be effective once approved by the body, but zoning wouldn’t be enacted unless approved by the attorney general.
Resident Barbara Flanagan asked how the number of licenses was calculated. Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick said that the number of marijuana licenses was calculated at 20 percent of the number of the town’s off-premises liquor licenses; with seven off-premises liquor licenses, the number rounds up to three marijuana licenses.
Resident Liz Carey motioned for indefinite postponement, feeling more time was needed to review the article. Warrants are posted and mailed two weeks prior to the meeting. The motion failed. The article was adopted 165 to 39.
Article 9 updates the town zoning bylaw’s use table to allow licensed retail sale of marijuana with licensing from the Select Board and site plan review approval from the Planning Board, and limits retail marijuana sales to the South Village Business District, the General Business District, the Industrial 2 District, and the Interstate Overlay District.
Resident Patricia Meuse proposed an amendment to disallow retail marijuana in the South Village Business District, arguing that the district is too residential to allow marijuana sales. The amendment was defeated and the article passed 167 to 21.
Article 10 proposed a three percent local excise tax rate on the sale of retail marijuana. After coming out against Articles 8 and 9, resident George Ferdinand said he was in support of Article 10, though he would prefer that the rate be set at five percent.
Resident Bruce Shick asked about potential revenues from the tax. Montuori said that other towns were seeing annual revenues in the hundreds of thousands, including $440,000 in Dracut, $694,000 in Ayer, and $814,000 in Lowell.
Resident Sherry Dottin asked how the town decided on a three percent tax rate. Montuori explained that three percent is the maximum allowed by state statutes. The article passed with no opposition.
