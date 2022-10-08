Town Crier

TEWKSBURY — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Town of Tewks­bury convened its October special Town Meet­ing at 7 p.m. at Tewks­bury Memo­rial High School. The body took up three articles to address the regulation, zoning, and taxation of retail ma­rijuana.

Article 8 addresses re­tail marijuana establishments. After being separated from the proposed zoning bylaw which was passed at spring Town Meeting, town staff and community members work­ed to survey residents and develop a proposal to en­sure Tewksbury’s readiness to accommodate the growing retail marijuana industry.

The article places limits on the number of Sel­ect Board licenses available to retailers, capping licenses at 20 percent of the number of town off-premises liquor licenses. The article also sets general compliance requirements for marijuana re­tailers, including maintaining a host community agreement, adhering to all state and local laws, and engaging in patron age identification. The ar­ticle places licensing power with the Select Board.

Resident Patrick Nichols asked when the article would become “effective law.” Town Counsel Kev­in Feeley said that regulations would be effective once approved by the body, but zoning wouldn’t be enacted unless appro­v­ed by the attorney general.

Resident Barbara Fla­nagan asked how the num­ber of licenses was calculated. Assistant Town Ma­nager Steve Sadwick said that the number of marijuana licenses was calculated at 20 percent of the number of the town’s off-premises liquor licenses; with seven off-premises liquor licenses, the number rounds up to three marijuana licenses.

Resident Liz Carey mo­tioned for indefinite postponement, feeling more time was needed to re­view the article. Warrants are posted and mailed two weeks prior to the meeting. The motion fail­ed. The article was ad­opted 165 to 39.

Article 9 updates the town zoning bylaw’s use table to allow licensed retail sale of marijuana with licensing from the Select Board and site plan review approval from the Planning Board, and limits retail marijuana sales to the South Village Bu­siness District, the Gen­eral Business District, the Industrial 2 District, and the Interstate Over­lay District.

Resident Patricia Meuse proposed an amendment to disallow retail marijuana in the South Vil­lage Business District, arguing that the district is too residential to allow marijuana sales. The am­endment was defeated and the article passed 167 to 21.

Article 10 proposed a three percent local ex­cise tax rate on the sale of retail marijuana. After coming out against Ar­ticles 8 and 9, resident George Ferdinand said he was in support of Ar­ticle 10, though he would prefer that the rate be set at five percent.

Resident Bruce Shick asked about potential re­venues from the tax. Mon­tuori said that other towns were seeing annual revenues in the hundreds of thousands, in­cluding $440,000 in Dra­cut, $694,000 in Ayer, and $814,000 in Lowell.

Resident Sherry Dottin asked how the town de­cided on a three percent tax rate. Montuori ex­plained that three percent is the maximum al­lowed by state statutes. The article passed with no opposition.

