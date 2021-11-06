WILMINGTON/TEWKSBURY — Following limited festivities last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both the towns of Wilmington and Tewksbury have plans in place to celebrate local veterans in honor of Veterans Day in person as gathering restrictions have lessened. This year, the holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 11.
In Wilmington, the Department of Veterans’ Services invites town residents to attend a ceremony in honor of past and present veterans. The ceremony will be held on the Wilmington Town Common at 11 a.m. Participants will gather at the Fourth of July parking lot at 10:45 a.m., and the event will be livestreamed on Facebook.
In Tewksbury, festivities will begin on Saturday, Nov. 6 with the Tewksbury Veterans Appreciation Gift Bag Grab-n-Go event. This drive-thru event will be held at the Tewksbury Senior Center, located at 175 Chandler St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To reserve a gift bag, call Veterans Services at 978-640-4485. Proof of service will be required.
On Veterans Day itself, the Tewksbury Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on the Tewksbury Town Common, located at 1009 Main St.
With any questions regarding these events, contact each town’s Department of Veterans’ Services. The Tewksbury Department can be reached at 978-640-4485, and the Wilmington Department can be called at 978-694-2040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.