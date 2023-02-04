TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 25, 2023 at town hall to review several license applications for Tree House Brewing Company at 1880 Main St.
Tree House representatives submitted two alteration of premises applications. The company currently holds a farmer-brewery pouring permit, and a farmer-distillery pouring permit. The proposed alteration would allow the farmery-brewery premises to include about 28,000 square feet of the club house, the exterior consumption area on the second floor of the club house, patios, the golf course, and the tavern.
In addition, the alteration would allow for malt beverage and distilled spirits to be served throughout consumption areas on the premises. The two-floor tavern seats 99, while the clubhouse has an occupancy of 840.
The ballroom area on the first floor will be converted into brewery-style seating. A retail store will sell Tree House merchandise and beer to-go, and the company will also have a specialty bar and lounge area. A pizza kitchen will be added to serve customers. On the second floor, the balcony overlooking the golf course will be converted into the Outlook Bar with patio seating. Tree House will also be adding gender neutral bathrooms on both floors.
Representatives highlighted a new 20-foot mobile kiosk which will serve golfers on the course. No outside alcohol will be permitted on the course; rather, course alcohol will be served in unique 24 ounce metal bottles to monitor consumption.
Tree House chief of staff Sarah Maggi Morin said that the company may be able to accommodate some golf leagues in the future, though the Tewksbury location is Tree House’s first golf operation; tee times will be available by online reservation. In addition, the company hopes to eventually offer room rentals.
Several residents of Eagle’s Landing next to the golf course expressed concerns over potential noise, entry and exit road markings, and alcohol consumption on the course.
Tree House also applied for a common victualler license to serve house-made pizza.
The company applied for an entertainment license for live acoustic music, recorded music, and televised sports programs Sunday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The board approved all four applications unanimously. Chair Todd Johnson said that while “change is difficult,” the former Tewksbury Country Club had a broader range of entertainment and alcohol service licenses than is currently being requested by Tree House.
“We’re counting on Tree House to be an excellent neighbor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.