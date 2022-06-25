As the temperature heats up, many Massachusetts residents are returning to beaches, pools, lakes, and ponds to stay cool and have fun in the sun. However, a recent wave of drownings in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore have renewed urgency for water safety.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that every year in the United States, there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings and 8,080 nonfatal drownings. More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects.
Two drownings already in June shocked the region: a three-year-old boy wandered off and drowned in an unsecured pond in Lowell, and a mother drowned in the Merrimack River while trying to save her six-year-old son, whose body was later recovered in the waters off Amesbury.
“Safe swimming is a life skill that many people never get the chance to learn,” said local lifeguard and swim instructor Emma White.
White explained that drowning often occurs when people in distress cannot float or tread water and panic as a result. Lifeguard- or instructor-taught swim lessons teach these lifesaving skills and help people learn how to stay calm and wait for rescue.
“Having the knowledge of what to do in those situations dramatically increases the likelihood of survival in a potential drowning incident,” she said.
White added that beyond developing strong swimming skills, people should take necessary precautions to create safe swimming spaces, including securely enclosing pools and overseeing children in aquatic environments.
“No child, regardless of their swim skills or age, should ever be left unsupervised in an area with a pool or pond. Parents should never rely on floaties, pool noodles, or older children to save a drowning child’s life.”
Several Department of Conservation and Recreation sites offer swim lessons across the state, as do YMCAs and American Red Cross locations.
In 2021, the state established Swim Safe Massachusetts, bringing together several state departments with the Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club, and YWCA, among others, to address issues of water safety. Weak swimmers are encouraged to wear a US Coast Guard approved life jacket (never use air-filled or foam toys as personal flotation devices), and all swimmers should swim with a buddy, learn CPR, and keep a cell phone nearby to call for help.
Children must be supervised in and around water, even if they can swim; adult “water watchers” can observe children — lifeguards should not replace adult supervision, and adults should avoid distractions such as texting and drinking alcohol.
Residents are encouraged to know the signs of drowning, which can occur in as few as 20 seconds: a person is floating or treading water, trying to swim to safety but can’t move forward, struggling to call for help, or trying to keep their head above water.
Swimmers must also swim in safe locations designated for swimming, avoiding areas with strong currents, underwater debris, and freezing temperatures.
Homeowners can take immediate steps to secure their pools. Installing a four-sided pool fence that separates the pool from other areas using a childproof latch is an effective way to keep children from accidentally falling into the pool. Modern technology takes it a step further, allowing residents to install automatic door locks or alarms to notify homeowners if the pool area is entered.
Residents are also encouraged to install drain covers and safety vacuum release systems, and should keep rescue equipment such as a life preserver within accessible reach.
In the meantime, people should exercise caution and only swim in clearly marked, supervised areas, White said.
“Keeping an eye on children, swimming with a buddy, and staying in a safe area is the best way to prevent avoidable tragedies.”
She encouraged people of all ages to gain swimming skills and safety knowledge before hitting the water this summer.
“It’s never too late to take responsibility for your own safety.”
