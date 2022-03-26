As the winter snow melts, and spring temperatures start to rise, we soon transition into the mindset of spring clean up.
For some, this is a clean out of flowerbeds and gardens, and tending to the awakening lawn in the backyard.
Others take the changing of the seasons as an opportunity to clean out closets and deep clean the entire house.
This year, before you head out to the garden shed or rent a carpet cleaning machine, take a few moments to think about spring cleaning for your skin with a springtime transition for your skincare routine.
After a cold, dry winter, many of us are left with dry, itchy skin that is unprepared for the changes in humidity and sun exposure that spring and summer will ultimately bring.
Just like the carpet in the den, or the lawn outback, everyone can benefit from a spring cleaning for the one thing we all wear and can’t replace, our skin.
The first step in a spring-skin clean up is to start by brightening dull, dry skin with an exfoliating treatment.
Exfoliating is the removal of dead, dry skin layers, revealing softer, smoother skin.
The best way to get a jump start on the exfoliating process is to get an exfoliating chemical peel done by a reputable spa or skincare expert.
Chemical peels are often recommended by dermatologists to kickstart a spring skin regiment. A peel can quickly exfoliate skin and trigger collagen production. This will lead to firmer, younger looking skin.
Physical exfoliants can be used at home to gently scrub away dead, dry skin.
These products are often sold as exfoliating scrubs, sugars, or polish. Be sure to use products as directed, and choose the proper product for use on body and face, as many exfoliant products are made specifically for use on one or the other.
Be careful not to over use exfoliant products as you can go from a bright and fresh complexion to red and irritated very easily.
Dermatologists recommend exfoliating on a weekly basis no more than two times a week. If you have sensitive skin, it is always best to consult your dermatologist before trying any new skincare products.
With warmer temperatures quickly approaching, you will also want to re-evaluate your skin moisturizer.
It is common to use a heavy cream during the winter months, but spring is the time to switch to a lighter formula that is water or gel based.
As the temperature and humidity rise, heavy moisturizers can leave skin feeling sticky or greasy. Gel based formulas absorb quickly and leave a protective barrier on the skin.
As the earth becomes physically closer to the sun during the warmer months, you will want to add regular use of sunscreen to your skincare routine.
Experts recommend using a sunscreen with a SPF rating of at least 50+ that offers broad-spectrum protection to adequately protect your skin during the spring and summer months.
Sun induced dark spots, also known as sunspots, can be difficult to erase from your skin and should be targeted before they are a concern.
The use of topical antioxidants are particularly helpful to use during the warmer months to avoid sun damage like sun spots
UV (Ultra-Violet) rays from the sun can generate free radicals that can damage DNA and accelerate the breakdown of collagen and elastin that keep skin firm and healthy looking.
Topical antioxidants, like vitamin C, can donate electrons that will stabilize the UV induced free radicals and decrease sun damage to your skin.
Before you tackle cleaning out that sock drawer in your dresser, start with the beauty care items on top of the dresser.
Spring cleaning your make-up bag and skincare items is just as important as cleaning out your clothes drawers or medicine cabinet.
Swap out makeup brushes, sponges and applicators with new ones at least every six months. These items can breed bacteria, yeast and mold over time that can cause skin irritation, infections and breakouts.
Just like your medicine bottles, check the expiration date on all beauty and skincare products (even sunscreens), and discard any that have expired.
Many beauty products are labeled on the bottom of the container with a number and the letter M. This code will indicate how long a product will last after it is opened (for example 12M means it will last 12 months after opening).
Also discard any products that look, feel or smell odd or different from when you first opened it.
Products that are unopened but more than a year old should also be discarded as many ingredients can become less potent and less effective over time.
You may be “itching” to get your home and yard in tip top shape this spring, but first consider dealing with your “itching” dry, winter skin by starting a spring clean up of your own personal skincare regimen.
A smooth transition to a new spring skincare routine is sure to give you smooth and healthier skin for the upcoming summer months.
