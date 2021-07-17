Visiting old forts that echo the history of our nation is a popular pastime, especially in the summer months. Fort Pulaski, on the Savannah River in Georgia, is a Civil War gem which displays artillery of the era in a rich, natural setting.
Unlike many forts in the country, at Fort Pulaski visitors can see the scars of battle preserved right on the exterior walls. Cannon balls are lodged in the brick from its defining battle in April of 1862.
Fort Pulaski is part of the National Park Service. It was designed as a coastal fort to protect Savannah from any attacks by river. As with a number of forts built in the United States in the early 19th century, Fort Pulaski, commissioned by the United States federal government, took 18 years to build and was not completed on time or garrisoned.
The fort was built on marshy Cockspur Island and had to rely on an elaborate dike system, designed by then Lt. Robert E. Lee, to manage the drainage around the fort. In addition, a 7-foot-deep moat was dug around the perimeter of the fort, and a drawbridge installed, complete with a medieval-era portcullis to keep out any attackers.
As Georgia seceded from the Union in January of 1861, the state government conferred the fort to the Confederate States of America. Not all residents of Savannah, a rich trading port, were on board with the plan to take over a Federal fort.
However, once the occupation began, people from all walks of life joined the effort. The fort was the only way to protect the route to and from the Atlantic Ocean from Savannah and if the Union controlled it, the port was at risk of being cut off.
As it turns out, the takeover was executed by 200 Savannah militiamen demanding the keys to the fort from two caretakers who surrender without issue. Three months later the American Civil War began.
Unfortunately, the downfall of the fort and the Confederate occupation was new artillery technology. When pressure was put on the port of Savannah via a blockade ordered by President Abraham Lincoln, the Confederate soldiers abandoned nearby Tybee Island.
The opportunity was seized by the Union army and it was the rifled cannon, capable of firing a spiraling projectile from a distance of more than a mile, that let Union soldiers breach the fort. Long since repaired, restoration efforts at the fort have preserved the evidence of cannon ball damage on two of the Tybee-facing walls.
The fort today is run by the National Park Service and is a perfect excursion from Savannah. The fort has a visitor center as well as interpretive panels placed around the property. Miles of walking trails complete with sandy paths through the marshes are a fine way to absorb the scenery and imagine the hardship that the Civil War brought to Americans from both sides.
