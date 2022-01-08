Life is short and New England is wide — why spend it all in Massachusetts when you could take a trip to the great green north? Vermont is closer than it seems and the Green Mountain State has something to offer everyone.
For an inaugural trip, Brattleboro, Vermont can’t be beat in ease of access and activities. Brattleboro is just one hour and 40 minutes from the Merrimack Valley, easy for a day trip or a weekend visit at any time of year.
Chartered in 1753, this small town sits on the Vermont-New Hampshire border of the Connecticut River, and is just 10 minutes over the Massachusetts border and 20 miles from the city of Greenfield.
Brattleboro is an idyllic, vibrant community with a thriving art scene. Visit Brattleboro’s quaint downtown and wander along its Main Street shops. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a coffee connoisseur, budding adventurer, or amateur antiquer. The culinary scene brings together a multicultural array of options created by chefs from all over the world, featuring local ingredients and freshly made delicacies.
Stroll through the small-city streets or take your provisions to view the Connecticut River for a picnic.
No trip to Vermont is complete without crossing over a decades-old covered bridge. Between Brattleboro and nearby Bennington, there are seven bridges to traverse by car and by foot — Vermont has the densest concentration of covered bridges in the country.
But if you’d like to stay in the Brattleboro area, make an easy loop and see several iconic sites within an hour. The Creamery Covered Bridge in Brattleboro was constructed in 1879 and is the last surviving 19th-century bridge in the city. The Williamsville Covered Bridge in nearby Williamsville is a delight to drive through; observe the wooden pegs and iconic Town Lattice design.
The Dummerston Covered Bridge in Dummerston, built in 1972, spans the West River; at 280 feet, it is the longest covered bridge in Vermont that sits entirely within the state.
Finally, loop back to the Creamery Bridge passing under Interstate 91 to pick up a sandwich, hot lunch, or dessert at the Vermont Country Deli on Route 9. The shop has an array of local cheeses, maple candies, and craft beers, and the macaroni and cheese is legendary.
Brattleboro presents fun for all seasons. The Brattleboro Area Farmers’ Market is a top attraction for southern Vermont sellers and won a Yankee Magazine Editors’ Pick for “Best Farmers’ Market.”
The Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center is a destination for contemporary art fans to browse the galleries or participate in an educational and cultural event — pair it with a visit to the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in Northampton (just an hour away) for a full cultural experience.
Young adventurers can find 550 acres of conserved forest and farmland trails at Retreat Farm, and the 16-mile West River Trail provides walking and cycling experiences on a rail trail that was once the West River Railroad, connecting Brattleboro and Londonderry.
Brattleboro is a small city full of New England charm offering a change of scenery just down Route 2 and up I-91. Visit to see what Southern Vermont is all about, and you may come away with a new appreciation for our neighbor to the north.
