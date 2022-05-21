TEWKSBURY — Pleasant Street commuters may have noticed some new construction activity earlier this week as the demolition of the Center School administrative offices began Monday. The longstanding building is being removed as part of the new elementary school project at the site, which will open early next year.
The building at 139 Pleasant St., constructed in 1934, represents a neoclassical design and has served as a high school, preschool, and office space in its decades-long life. With Grecian columns and decorative molding, the school has seen better days. The demolition reflects an important step in the site development process following the 2019 Town Meeting vote to approve the new school project.
The demolition exposed both the building's past and the nation’s history. As the southwest facade was torn away, the school’s bones were revealed to be made up of giant beams marked “Bethlehem Steel.” The Bethlehem Steel Corporation, headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in the Lehigh Valley, was a great industrial powerhouse during the 20th century.
Before its closure in 2003, the company was one of the world’s largest steel producing and ship building companies in the world. Steel from Bethlehem has been incorporated into some of the greatest American structures, including the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, Rockefeller Center, the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, the Chrysler Building, the Verrazano Narrows, and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Bethlehem steel was also used in many World War I and II warships and weapons, and was a decisive component in winning the war against fascism.
The demolition of the Center School was made possible through a cascade of projects throughout town. The opening of the new Center Fire Station on Main Street enabled the fire department to move out of the old station next to town hall.
School administrators were able to move out of the Center School in early April and are temporarily occupying offices at the old fire station; the building is also being used to house school maintenance vehicles, helping the town save money it was spending on an off-site storage rental until the renovation of the Department of Public Works site on Whipple Road creates space for the school maintenance fleet.
With administrators out of the building, Center School demolition was able to start on time.
Additional project steps to be completed in May and June include site work for underground utilities, stormwater systems, retaining walls, and roadways; “fit out” activities to make the interior ready for occupation; and landscaping and exterior improvements.
The central administrative office, which previously housed the superintendent, human resources, special education, food services, business manager, and community services, will be incorporated into the new elementary school building. Second through fourth grade students from the North Street, Trahan, Heath Brook, and Dewing schools will make a mid-year transfer to the new school at the end of winter break in January 2023.
Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan said that student schedules will be designed to match the new school so the transition is as smooth as possible.
