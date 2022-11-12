WILMINGTON/TEWKSBURY — While it was a great night for Democrats state-wide, Wilmington and Tewksbury bucked the trend by supporting some Republican candidates.
Locally, Democrat State Rep. Dave Robertson defeated Republican challenger Paul Sarnowski in both towns. In Tewksbury, he received 4,184 votes to Sarnowski’s 3,469 while in Wilmington, he received 5,358 votes to Sarnowski’s 4,161.
Tewksbury’s other two state representative candidates, Tram Nguyen and Vanna Howard, also won their reelection bids, though Nguyen received less votes in Tewksbury than her challenger Jeffrey Dufour, 1,685 to 1,822. Howard, running unopposed, received 900 votes in her one precinct.
For state senate, Barry Finegold squeaked out a victory over challenger and Republican Salvatore DeFranco. In Tewksbury, he received 6,478 votes to DeFranco’s 6,119. In Wilmington, he received 4,875 votes to DeFranco’s 4,691 votes.
For US representative, incumbent and Democrat Seth Moulton defeated Republican challenger Bob May, receiving 5,213 votes in Wilmington to May’s 4,194 and 6,619 votes in Tewksbury to May’s 5,704.
Finally, for councilor in the fifth district, Eileen Duff split Tewksbury and Wilmington but won reelection. The incumbent Democrat received 6,145 votes in Tewksbury and 4,797 votes in Wilmington while her Republican opponent received 4,609 votes in Wilmington and 6,246 votes in Tewksbury.
State-wide, both towns supported Democrats Maura Healy and Kim Driscoll, the new governor- and lieutenant governor-elect. Tewksbury awarded the duo 6,373 votes to their Republican opponents Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen’s 6,184. Wilmington, meanwhile, gave Healey and Driscoll 4,963 votes to their opponents’ 4,616.
Healey now becomes the first female elected governor in the history of Massachusetts and the first openly gay female elected governor in the history of the United States.
The two towns also backed Democrat Deborah Goldberg as she defeated Cristina Crawford to remain state treasurer. In Wilmington, Goldberg received 5,908 votes and in Tewksbury she received 7,652.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin easily dispatched his Republican opponent Rayla Campbell, receiving 7,313 votes in Tewksbury and 5,603 votes in Wilmington.
While Democratic attorney general candidate Andrea Campbell won state-wide, she fell short in Tewksbury, as her Republican opponent James McMahon received 6,373 votes to her 6,210. In Wilmington, Campbell scraped by with 4,787 votes to McMahon’s 4,712.
One race both towns agreed on, though differed from the state-wide opinion, concerned the state auditor seat. Both towns backed Republican Anthony Amore over Democrat Diana DiZoglio. Wilmington gave Amore 4,720 votes and Tewksbury gave him 6,269. DiZoglio, meanwhile, received 5,547 votes in Tewksbury and 4,231 votes in Wilmington.
Questions
On the four ballot questions, both towns were in lock-step. Wilmington and Tewksbury rejected Question 1, the so-called “millionaires tax,” Questions 3, relating to alcohol licenses and Question 4, allowing undocumented residents to obtain a driver’s license.
In Tewksbury, Question 1 received 7,274 no votes to 5,273 yes votes. Question 2 received 8,127 yes votes to 4,350 no votes. Question 3 received 7,564 no votes to 4,805 yes votes. Question 4 received 7,677 no votes to 4,843 yes votes.
In Wilmington, Question 1 received 5,658 no votes to 3,886 yes votes. Question 2 received 6,221 yes votes to 3,264 no votes. Question 3 received 5,570 no votes to 3,843 yes votes. Question 4 received 5,651 no votes to 3,870 yes votes.
State-wide, Question 2 passed while questions 1 and 4 are leaning yes and Question 3 is leaning no. The other three questions have not been called as of Wednesday at noon.
