TEWKSBURY — The Planning Board met on Sept. 23. In their first order of business, the board reviewed an extension request for the development at 940-960 Main St. Attorney David Plunkett explained that the developer had some issues with design changes and is seeking a two-year extension to September 2021, one year beyond the original permit date. The board approved the extension.
The board held a landscape discussion involving the Burger King at 85 Main St. A contractor for Burger King came before the board to explain updates to the landscaping in compliance with the board’s requirements made last July. The board determined that the property is now “presentable” and expressed an expectation that the landscaping be kept up.
The board approved a family suite special permit at 11 Babicz Road.
The board returned to a discussion on a site plan special permit at 1037 North St./1547 Andover St./1553 Andover St./1563 Andover St. Andy Street of Civil Design Consultants appeared with developer John Faneros to give the board an update on the 6.4 acre parcel.
Faneros is seeking to build 18 townhouse units over five structures, accessible by a single curb cut off of Andover Street. Three of the units will be designated affordable. A representative for an abutter stated that he agrees the project is much improved but raised concerns over traffic. The board needs confirmation on several items from the town engineer, and continued the issue to the Oct. 7 meeting.
The board revisited a discussion on a site plan special permit at 1583 Andover St. and a site plan special permit at 1625 Andover St. David Daly of the Daly Group and Matt Hamor of LandPlex explained changes to the design since the last meeting. The developer is seeking to build a restaurant and drive-thru coffee shop on Route 133. Satisfied with the plans, the board approved the waivers and the site plan special permit.
The board will attend Special Town Meeting on Oct. 1, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2019.
