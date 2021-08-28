TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on Aug. 18, 2021 at TMHS to discuss masking policies for the upcoming school year.
In the citizen’s forum section of the meeting, parents and community members spoke for and against masking policies in schools. Several parents alleged that mask-wearing constitutes child abuse and raised concerns over the lack of facial expressions children can see.
Some cited pushback received from children or “God-given” freedoms, while others cried.
“Please don’t sacrifice our freedoms over fear,” said parent Shaun Carr.
Parent Erin Hudd said her child doesn’t do well wearing masks and became anxious through the school year. She called masks a “useless piece of cloth” and said children are already safe from COVID-19, adding that it is not the job of the School Committee to remove safety risks from school.
Hudd also said that the Massachusetts Teachers Association was using masks to “bribe” families into getting vaccinated.
Parent Renee Viens said, “I can’t believe that I’m living in a state that is recognized as the birthplace of freedom and that I need to find myself as showing up at a School Committee meeting to advocate for the right of our children to breathe unrestricted, pure oxygen... by perpetuating this fear-based narrative. We are teaching children that they and everyone breathing around them are a toxic biohazard.”
Parent and cellular biologist April McCreary spoke in favor of universal masking, citing the prevalence of the Delta variant.
“The recommendation from [the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education] saying that masks are strongly recommended... is sadly not enough. It is not enough to prevent the spread of this far more infectious and dangerous variant. Masks need to be mandatory or we will see classroom and school closures,” she said, sharing statistics on child coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and over 400 nationwide deaths.
Parent Jonah McCreary added that “the reason we’ve been able to enjoy our summer this year… is because we followed the science behind masks and the science behind social distancing. I trust the science, I trust the expert opinions of people smarter than myself,” he said.
“I agree that parents should make choices for their kids. Parental choice is the reason Tewksbury has the lowest vaccination rates of 12-17 year olds in our area... I don’t want my kid to lose their choice to go to school because a parent exercised their choice to send a COVID-positive kid into their school. Your choices don’t exist in a vacuum.”
Kelly Joyce, a special education teacher at the Wynn Middle School, shared that it has been difficult to see kids have to follow masking guidelines and social distancing protocols. However, she said of working with medically compromised students, “I do not think that I could handle losing a student to COVID... I’d rather think about all the lives that were saved [by wearing masks]... we’re only going to know the lives that were lost by not wearing masks. I understand that children don’t want to wear masks — children don’t want to do a lot of things. But I feel that we as parents, it’s our job to keep our children safe... to me it is clear that the masks work, and it keeps everybody safe.”
During the committee’s discussion about reopening schools, Superintendent Christopher Malone shared that DESE strongly recommends that K-6 students wear masks, while unvaccinated students in grade 7-12 mask indoors, adding that several national medical groups are recommending universal masking.
He added that masks are required on school busses and in nursing offices. In a district survey, 44 percent of parents were against masking, 18.1 percent supported masking for unvaccinated students, and 37.1 percent of students supported universal masking.
In a survey of district teachers, which Malone called “not scientific,” 16.6 percent of teachers supported no masking, 44.2 percent selected masking for unvaccinated students, and 39.2 percent of teachers supported universal masking.
Malone shared that the town had 46 current cases, an increase of 39 cases from the previous week, adding that the daily incident rate of cases had jumped from 0.7 percent on June 11 to a current rate of 5.8 percent. In Tewksbury, 48 percent of 12-15 year olds in Tewksbury have received one vaccination shot, while 40 percent are fully vaccinated.
Among 16-19 year olds, 71 percent of students have received their first shot, and 62 percent are fully vaccinated. The district is experiencing two COVID cases related to summer programming.
“I don’t like masks, I find them uncomfortable. I also believe that as a school district we should work with parents to ensure they have as much choice as they can possibly have in their child’s education. That’s not always possible in public education,” he said. “Unfortunately, as superintendent, it is my job to return all students to in-person learning. There is no remote option from DESE moving forward. This is public education, it requires access by all. Students are required to attend school by law.
“How do we do this safely? I’ve heard some discussion of fear in this room. As superintendent, I have a fear. I fear going backwards to a hybrid model or a remote model. We understand as educators the negative impact of wearing a mask on students. We know we can do a better job if students don’t have to be in masks. But we have to balance that out with safety and what’s right.”
Malone also spoke about health concerns and immune deficiencies among students and staff.
“As superintendent, I would have a hard time telling an elementary school teacher that we’re requiring them to go into a classroom with 20 individuals who may or may not be masked, who are absolutely not vaccinated, and to be in there for 6-7 hours a day. Cases are on the rise, we’ve been through this. I hope we’re smarter about it. I hope we do not go backwards.”
Malone said that there is no way to effectively determine which students are vaccinated and which are not — of 1,300 students, half are not vaccinated; students would have to be labeled in some way to determine who should be masked and who shouldn’t be.
Malone said that there are positive cases in the district, and there will be more, so the district will continue with enhanced cleaning, air purification, pool testing, hygiene practices, social distancing where possible, and vaccination clinics where feasible.
Malone also said that it is “completely unfair that this decision was laid down to a committee who are here to garner educational decisions... when at the state level we have medical personnel who can make this decision.”
Malone recommended that the district require universal masking for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. He prescribed a period of 60 days before reviewing the policy.
Member Shannon Demos said that with no remote option provided to students, the committee needs to be proactive with a priority to keeping schools open and safe for all. She supported masking for the first quarter of the school year.
Member John Stadtman said it was important for the district to avoid sliding backwards and supported evaluating the situation on a monthly basis.
“This is a crappy situation to be in,” he said. “I’m not a medical person, I’m an engineer.”
He supported evaluating the situation on a monthly basis.
Member Nick Parsons said that despite a lack of qualification, the responsibility has been handed down to the committee amid “fear knowing whatever decision is made, [some] families and their children are not going to be supported... to be successful in their academics.”
He supported Malone’s recommendation.
Amid verbal hecklers and yelling from the crowd, the committee took a nine minute recess. When the meeting returned, member Bridget Garabedian spoke about prioritizing the safety of staff and students, as well as social emotional learning. She supported vaccination clinics in schools. She supported returningto school at minimum with masks for unvaxxed students with a reevaluation in 30 days.
Chairman Keith Sullivan rejected the presumption that schools are not safe and spoke about “people’s rights opposed to what people think is right,” referring to the US Constitution.
“Mask mandates rooted in whether or not someone is willing to get a vaccination, I believe it is not only wrong, but an infringement upon these rights,” adding that he believes decisions should be made by families.
He thought that most people he represents do not want their children to wear masks, that no scientific or medical facts support masking, and that the impact of COVID on school-age children is low.
Sullivan motioned to allow students and families to make their own determination on masking.
The motion failed without a second. Stadtman motioned to follow the superintendent’s determination to require universal masking for students and staff for a period of 60 days, at the end of which the committee will reconsider.
The committee voted 4-1 in favor, with Sullivan as the dissenting vote. Sullivan asked police officers to remove disruptors from the auditorium.
