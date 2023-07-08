TEWKSBURY — Meaghan Welch has always been creative. And when she discovered photography in high school, she knew she’d found her calling. A recent Bachelor of Fine Arts degree recipient from the College of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Welch’s work was showcased as part of the Art and Design Gallery’s exhibition of senior photography portrait work.
Titled “Bloom,” the installation focused on Welch’s portrayal of women in monochromatic settings, surrounded by flowers, with makeup applied in varying degrees of extravagance.
“For decades, women have been influenced by the unrealistic portrayals of women they see everywhere, and this affects them physically and mentally,” said Welch.
Her images show models attempting to look and feel like they need to “fit in” with the idealized women seen in popular culture. In each photo, the clothing, background and makeup emphasize the attempt of women to conform to societal ideals of beauty.
Welch chose to use flowers as focal points in each image since they are used in advertising to evoke feelings of youth and beauty.
And Welch has a strong message: “Many women feel compelled to perfect/change themselves to live up to unrealistic standards. This is a mindset created by advertising in general to make one purchase more and more products to improve oneself and ‘fit in’ to the current beauty standards that the media and beauty industry encourage. This leads to millions of women getting cosmetic surgery, laser hair removal, and countless physical alterations.”
Back at home, Welch is pursuing her career in portraiture, landscape and event photography. An established business owner since 2020, Welch strives to capture the “essence of the person” in her images and “reveal their innermost selves.”
Her website is awash in photographs of graduating high school seniors set against fresh backgrounds, examples of sibling and family groupings, nature photography, and wedding and event galleries. Welch is spending the summer and fall working on scheduling senior portraits for the class of 2024 and is always eager to explore new styles and techniques.
Welch encourages her subjects to choose their own locations for a shoot, though she has several stunning destinations of her own.
As to advice for someone interested in pursuing photography, Welch said, “Take a class in high school, at camera stores, or at large retailers. Get an introduction, make an investment in a good quality camera, and then experiment!”
Though Welch was hooked in high school, she says photography is a great medium at any age.
“I took many art classes and they all relate to settings, lighting, editing which is central to a good picture. I encourage everyone to explore photography!”
To see some of Welch’s work, visit her website at Meaghanwelch.zenfolio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.