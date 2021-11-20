TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met for an in-person meeting lasting just under an hour on in Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present.
The board returned to a discussion about a non-substantial change determination at 725 Main St., a mixed-use residential/commercial building where Wicked Cheesy was formerly located.
Representative Dick Cuoco reported on changes made to ornamental tree landscaping. The board voted to designate the change as non-substantial and approved the request.
The board continued a discussion on a modification to site plan special permit/use special permit for 1768 and 1788 Main St. to the Dec. 13 meeting at the applicant’s request.
The properties include the Aubut Plaza where Al Fresca Ristorante is located and the property next door where Balance Spa is located. Both properties are owned by Joseph Aubut. The proponent is seeking to add spaces to the parking lot and receive a waiver for a sidewalk.
The board conditionally approved a family suite special permit at 1058 Chandler St. pending approval by the building inspector to designate the project a family suite; member Bob Fowler said he would accompany resident Gordon Schnaper to the inspector’s office the following day.
The board returned to a discussion about a site plan special permit, special permit for the town center overlay district and groundwater protection district for Carolina Properties at 30 East St., located behind the Mobil gas station near the corner of North Street.
Carolina Properties representative Gerry Welch and engineer Dennis Griecci provided an overview of “Briggs Place,” a mixed-use development with three residential units and one commercial unit, providing a colored rendering and revised layout plan.
Griecci and Welch reported that they met with the postmaster to determine the location of a postbox, and are working on addressing comments received from Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman in order to submit final stamped plans next week.
Board members expressed concern there are not enough parking spaces for visitors, so Welch and Griecci discussed allocating the commercial parking spots for certain hours, outside which they can serve as residential visitor spots.
Board member Eric Ryder said that the design did not provide enough room for snow storage in a major weather event.
“You’re trying to fit a lot into a little,” he said, referring to the narrowness of the lot.
Welch proposed adding a contract requirement within the homeowners’ association guidelines for snow removal.
Chair Steve Johnson said that the only way the project will work is if the developer provides a much more detailed plan of the different aspects of the property than the board would normally require of another builder.
The board continued the item to the Dec. 13 meeting.
In the correspondence section of the meeting, the board acknowledged receipt of a letter from Assistant Town Manager Steve Sadwick detailing several court cases recently decided by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that have implications for medical marijuana permitting, zoning, and subdivision decisions.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2021. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
