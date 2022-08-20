The new home of the Red Sox minor league team, the Worcester Red Sox, is Polar Park in Worcester. We recently took a tour of the park and it is clear that this facility was thoughtfully designed. The park has become an activity hub for the community, game day or not.
We signed up for a midday tour, $10 per person. Our guide, Peter, was an enthusiastic lifelong Worcester resident who took us on the one-hour tour.
Located on the former Wyman Gordon parking lot, the property had long been a blight, situated not far from the highway and a CSX rail line. Using history as its guide, the park has many interesting features incorporated inside the building and around the field. The park created a spillover economic development effect on the Canal Street area and redevelopment is clearly taking hold.
There were many firsts in Worcester, and several related to baseball. Ted Williams hit his first home run at Holy Cross College, a mile from the stadium site, and the first perfect game of baseball was played in Worcester in 1880.
There are no obstructed views in the 3-tiered, gleaming stadium. Kentucky Blue Grass is used for the infield, which is meticulously groomed. The Woo Sox, as they are known, and the field, is owned by Larry Lucchino, also principal owner of the Boston Red Sox.
We even got to visit the private suite of Woo Sox president, Dr. Charles Steinberg, who has an amazing electric guitar collection. Steinberg is a composer and several of his songs are played at the ballpark.
The stadium honors the six Worcester firefighters lost in the 1999 cold storage fire with a jersey of the number 6 on the wall. A section dedicated to David Ortiz has 34 seats to honor his number as well.
The facility is completely accessible and has a nursing room for mothers and a sensory room for guests who may need a break from all the excitement. A garden area on one of the terraces has vegetables in planters, grown by local students and managed by a Worcester non-profit to bring fresh produce to the local food pantry.
There is artwork on the walls, including the Harvey Ball award: a yellow smiley face, created by speed artist Rob Surette. The iconic smiley face design was created in 1963 by Harvey Ball, a Worcester native, who never trademarked it and made no money off of his design.
The back of the stadium has an area that is closed off during games, complete with a replica Worester dining car, cycling different non-profits through each game in what they call the Taste of Worcester. Local bands play for the crowd and craft beer is a big part of the vibe. Products from Wormtown Brewery and other craft beers are showcased. Of course, Polar beverages are available, the park’s namesake. A grassy berm, complete with Adirondack chairs, is an inexpensive way to enjoy the game, with tickets starting at $8.
Similar to other minor league fields, the fan experience is central to the mission of the park. Whether it is the outfield lights arranged in a heart shape symbolizing Worcester as the “heart of the Commonwealth,” the negro league tribute area with artwork and plaques, or the hearts cast into the end caps of the stadium seats honoring the 1880 Worcester Worcesters baseball team, Polar Park is well worth a visit for its history, aesthetic, and entertainment.
Oh yeah, and enjoying a baseball game there might not be a bad idea either!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.