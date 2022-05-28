TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury School Committee met on May 11, 2022 at TMHS. All members were present.
Brenda Theriault-Regan shared her superintendent and staff report. She recognized Ryan School students Brennan Howell and Evelyn Goldstein for being selected to attend the National Invention Convention in Michigan and present their inventions — a computer binder holder and attendance tracker for teachers, respectively.
Theriault-Regan thanked Ryan iSTEM teachers Eileen Lindsey and Kim Hillson for their support. She also highlighted National Teacher and Principal Appreciation Day and National School Nurses Day in May.
Theriault-Regan shared that administrators recently filed an outdoor pest management plan for schools, and are planning summer school programming. She also highlighted several upcoming recognition opportunities, including the Ginsburg Family Award, the Polimeno Outstanding Educator Award, and the VFW student essay contests.
Theriault-Regan shared reports from school principals on two successful student trips to Costa Rica and the western national parks. Eighth grade students from the Wynn Middle School will be traveling next to Washington DC.
Theriault-Regan celebrated a successful annual art show and noted that best of show artwork will be posted on the district website. She also introduced Heath Brook principal Felicia Cenanovic as the new district director of literacy starting July 1.
Business Manager Dave Libby shared data about open meeting law violation complaints and public records requests after member Keith Sullivan asked that Libby pull information on how much time and money the district spends on fielding requests.
In 2020, the district received nine public records requests that required legal assistance costing $750, and received one open meeting law violation complaint that required legal assistance costing $125.
In 2021, the district received 61 such public records requests costing $10,713, and 12 such open meeting law complaints costing $2,550. So far in 2022, the district has received 23 such public records requests costing $2,329 and six open meeting law complaints costing $1,875.
Libby explained that other simple requests are directly handled by administrators without legal assistance and he will continue to research how much time and money is spent compiling information for the legal team to get a better understanding of the total resources devoted to fulfilling requests.
“By bombarding our administration with 93 public records requests, that doesn't allow this district to focus on the most important aspect of why we’re all here,” said School Committee member Rich Russo.
Member Nick Parsons revisited a question he asked at a prior meeting: “What could we be doing as a committee to address these problems and get to the core of the matter on these requests?”
The Massachusetts Public Records Law states that each person has a right of access to public information, including documentary materials and data. Requestors are not required to provide a reason for making a request, and all requestors must be treated equally with respect to the response to their requests. Records must be produced within 10 business days after the request is filed.
The committee also addressed the attorney general’s findings regarding an open meeting law complaint from the committee’s Feb. 9 meeting, alleging that member Keith Sullivan twice whispered to other members “in a manner that was not audible to the public.” The attorney general found that there was not a violation of open meeting law because he only communicated with individuals rather than a quorum of the committee.
The committee reviewed and approved the 2022-2023 PreK-4 student handbook, and voted to approve the 2023 draft School Committee meeting schedule. The committee also voted to appoint Theriault-Regan as the district’s Valley Colaborative board member for 2022-2023.
Libby presented FY23 budget transfers that were introduced too late to be presented at Town Meeting and would fund needs of the district. The committee voted to approve the amendments.
Committee chair Bridget Garabedian applauded performing arts students for successful performances of “Mamma Mia!” at TMHS and “The Internet Is Distract — OH LOOK A KITTEN!” at the Wynn Middle School, which took home a gold medal at competition. Members highlighted upcoming end of year events, including prom and graduation, and reminded students to make good choices.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 8, 2022. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 22 and Verizon channel 34.
