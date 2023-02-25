TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at town hall.
Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that several new projects in town are helping address housing stock and affordability issues. Lowder described the upcoming planned conversion of 2560 Main St., formerly Wood Haven Senior Living, into an over-55 independent living community, which will include single and double occupancy units. The facility will have common dining and some other services.
Lowder also reported that the owners of the former Residence Inn at 1775 Andover St. are currently waiting for a project eligibility letter from the Massachusetts Housing Partnership; the project will be an adaptive reuse initiative, transforming the hotel into 40B housing.
Finally, Lowder shared that a long-stalled proposed hotel at North Street and International Place is slated to move forward with the project. Lowder also shared that the owner of The Pull-Up food truck will be opening a brick and mortar location the former Bluebird Cafe at 2254 Main St.
Lowder shared two items ahead of the board’s Feb. 27 meeting: Eco Auto is slated to seek a sign special permit, and two petitioners seeking to open retail marijuana establishments are expected to come before the board.
Lowder also presented two proposed zoning bylaw changes. The first highlights the difference between minor site plan review and major site plan review in redevelopment of empty buildings.
Minor site plan review may be conducted by staff members, while major site plan review — concerning buildings of 1,000 or more square feet — must be conducted by the Planning Board or Zoning Board of Appeals. Lowder suggested to the board that if a proposal contains no major changes — structural, new construction, increased traffic, etc. — then a larger property may be considered for minor site plan review to avoid triggering a full compliance review.
Lowder cited a desire among residents and board members to drive economic development by making the process easier for new businesses to open.
Lowder’s second suggestion returned to an ongoing discussion of her suggestion to allow vacant commercial spaces in town to be converted to residential units, provided they are designated affordable in perpetuity. Lowder said that cutting down on unit vacancies while building up the town’s affordable housing stock will be mutually beneficial for developers and residents.
Board members voted to recommend approval of both suggestions.
The board approved a family suite special permit at 3 Amos St.
The owners of La Vita Dolce at 1866 Main St., Todd and Rebecca Arsenault, came before the board requesting a sign special permit in order to put a smiley face logo on the facade of their building, the former Santander Bank. The previous inclusion of the smiley face on the sign put the sign out of compliance with the town bylaw by two feet.
Member Jonathan Ciampa asked about the meaning of the smiley face and Arsenault said that he hopes it reminds people to smile. The board noted that backlighting on the sign must not be a nuisance, but approved the permit request.
Board members conducted a site plan review for the new DPW/school maintenance facility at 999 Whipple Road. The project was approved at special Town Meeting in October; new DPW Director Kevin Hardiman presented with Weston and Sampson representatives Tony Wespiser and Tyler Cofelice.
Wespiser explained that the company conducted reviews of wetlands, flooding, and hazardous materials issues for the site. The town will need to request several waivers from the ZBA.
Cofelice gave an overview of the site layout and materials. The design will meet state and local stormwater regulations, and a grass berm will assist with reducing noise. Wespiser added that because project costs were reduced, the town needed to request a larger land disturbance permit to accommodate adjustments.
Board members were largely supportive of the proposed design.
“Whatever we can do to make it best for [residents], and still operational for you guys, I think makes the most sense,” said board chair Steve Johnson.
The board discussed an unauthorized tree removal at Sycamore Hall on the corner of Pleasant and Main streets. Dave Plunkett, representing developer John Sullivan, said that the tree was unhealthy, but did not seek approval from the board before removing it. In order to remedy the lost tree, Plunkett explained that Sullivan plans to replant a mature tree from a New Hampshire tree farm.
Plunkett called the tree the “Cadillac of sycamores,” adding that the tree, which will cost about $14,000, is a hybrid bred to be disease- and drought-resistant. The board approved the tree replacement.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2023. Residents may find previously recorded meetings at youtube.com/TewksburyTV. The meeting may be viewed on Comcast channel 99 and Verizon channel 33 or attend in person at town hall.
