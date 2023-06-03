Londonderry is a small town in southern New Hampshire about 30 minutes from the Merrimack Valley. An active citizen rail trail group successfully partnered with the town in 2013 to create an impressive multi-use path along an abandoned section of the Boston & Maine rail line.
The 4.5 mile paved trail will eventually run a full six miles through Londonderry and is part of the larger 125 mile Granite State Trail which will run from Lebanon to Salem, New Hampshire.
With several parking locations and clear wayfinding, the trail is a pleasant place for a bike ride or walk. On the day we visited, families with strollers, roller bladers, and cyclists were enjoying the cool cover of the tree canopy.
We started at the North Elementary School parking lot on Sanborn Road and walked to the Manchester Boston Regional Airport terminus at the North end of the trail. The airport has a graded parking area on Harvey Road if visitors wish to park there and start the journey at that point.
The southern end of the trail starts at Season’s Lane, however, parking at that location is not advised for safety reasons; the road is quite busy. Recommended parking is at the Exit 5 Park & Ride off of Route 93 providing access in either direction for the trail to be enjoyed.
Our walk took us past a wetland area at Little Cohas Brook and Reservoir. It was teeming with wildlife. A bullfrog made its presence known, fish were creating circular pebble nests to lay their eggs, pond lilies were getting ready to bloom, and birds and butterflies were everywhere.
We noticed an old bridge abutment which turned out to be the old trolley car line that carried passengers back and forth from Derry/Londonderry to Manchester from 1897 to 1928. Stone walls are also part of the landscape, used to delineate farmland and animal pens.
A crossing relay case has been restored and is part of an interpretive garden at Mammoth Road. The last train passed the line in 1982 and the signal case is an ode to the Manchester and Lawrence Branch of the line.
There is also a QR code-guided walk which runs for 1.8 miles from the North school to Liberty Drive and provides interesting details about the trail’s development and features.
Londonderry Trailways are the stewards of the trail, an all-volunteer citizen nonprofit that is organized to connect residents to trails and open spaces in the community.
For more information about the trail, visit LondonderryTrails.org.
