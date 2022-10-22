TEWKSBURY — In hard economic times and cold New England weather, a warm coat isn’t a luxury… it is a necessity. In every community, there are thousands of children and adults who may otherwise not have access to warm winter coats this winter. As New England’s largest coat drive for the past 28 years, Caring Partners’ Coats for Kids & Families collects gently used coats of all sizes and for all ages from Oct. 3 through Jan. 8. After collection, the coats are professionally cleaned by Anton’s and given to local nonprofits, social service agencies, and schools for distribution.
This year, the goal is to collect 50,000 warm coats for those in need.
School groups, corporations, communities or neighborhoods, and kind individuals are all welcome to donate coats for children and adults at all Anton's Cleaners, Jordan's Furniture, and Enterprise Bank locations from Oct. 3, 2022, through Jan. 8.
Coats for Kids & Families accepts warm winter coats that are new or gently used, good quality, and in all sizes (especially XL and infant/pre-K sizes). The drive does not accept coats with rips, tears, broken zippers, or permanent stains, nor does the drive accept sweatshirts, vests and spring coats, boots, scarves, or gloves.
“For nearly three decades, Caring Partners has had one mission: anyone who needs a coat, will have one,” said Arthur Anton Jr., COO of Anton’s Cleaners and founder of the program. “Local schools, companies, clubs, and nonprofits collaborate each year to collect, clean, and distribute 50,000 winter coats — it is nothing short of a miracle. We are proud this program gives back directly to the communities we serve.”
Sponsored by Anton’s Cleaners, Enterprise Bank, and Jordan’s Furniture, Coats for Kids & Families has collected, cleaned, and distributed 1,180,839 free coats at more than 70 collection locations and events since the program began in 1995.
School groups are critical to the program’s success. Each year, more than 200 dedicated school groups are responsible for half of all coat collections. Local public, parochial and independent schools experience the rewards of community service and get incentivized through the School Rewards Program™ offering six $1000 prizes to schools that collect the most coats per capita — leveling the playing field so everyone has a chance to win. See the website for the registration form and details: antons.com/cfk.
Partners for the 2022-23 Coats for Kids & Families drive include Anton's Cleaners, Enterprise Bank, Jordan's Furniture, Boston 25, KISS 108, JAM’N 94.5, 101.7 The Bull, 100.7 WZLX, WRKO, and WBZ News Radio.
For more information, visit contact Stephanie Littlefield, Anton’s Cleaners Community Relations, at 978-851-3721 x15 or Stephanie@antons.com. To register your school or company online to participate or donate, or for more information, visit http://antons.com/cfk.
